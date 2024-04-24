Stock Yards: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.9…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.9 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $83.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYBT

