Southern Copper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Southern Copper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2024, 3:17 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $736 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period.

