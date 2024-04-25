SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $60.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. George, Utah-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $803.6 million in the period.

