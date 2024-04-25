Skechers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $206.3 million.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Skechers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.88 billion.

