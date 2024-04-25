Live Radio
SJW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:58 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Thursday reported profit of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period.

SJW expects full-year earnings to be $2.68 to $2.78 per share.

