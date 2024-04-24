Simmons First National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $38.9 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $365.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $195.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

