Sherwin-Williams: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $505.2 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.85 to $11.35 per share.

