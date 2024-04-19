Schlumberger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.07…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.68 billion.

