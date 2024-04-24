Sallie Mae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $289.9 million. On…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $289.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $837.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $387 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.4 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $2.60 to $2.70 per share.

