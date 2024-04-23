RTX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion. On…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $19.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.41 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $78 billion to $79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.