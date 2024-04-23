Premier Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $17.8 million.…

The bank, based in Defiance, Ohio, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFC

