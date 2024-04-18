PPG Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $400 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.42 to $2.52.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.34 to $8.59 per share.

