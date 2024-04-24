PennyMac Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $47.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMT

