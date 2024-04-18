P.A.M. Transportation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported net income of $281,000…

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported net income of $281,000 in its first quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $182.6 million in the period.

