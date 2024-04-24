Orion Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.8 million.

