Origin Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.6 million.

The bank, based in Ruston, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $156 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

