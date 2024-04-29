ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $453 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $453 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 86 cents to 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

