Old Point Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Hampton, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

