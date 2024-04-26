Oil States International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported a loss of $13.4 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.1 million.

