OFG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Thursday reported net income of $49.7 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

