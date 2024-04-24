Oceaneering International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $599.1 million in the period.

