Novartis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.69 billion.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.5 billion.

