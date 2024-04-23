Live Radio
Novartis, Danaher rise; Nucor, Cadence Design Systems fall, Tuesday, 4/23/2024

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Novartis AG, up $2.16 to $97.28.

The drugmaker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Danaher Corp., up $17.03 to $253.11.

The industrial and medical device maker’s first-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., down $3.26 to $281.76.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

General Motors Co., up $1.89 to $45.10.

The automaker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Nucor Corp., down $16.99 to $174.64.

The steel maker’s earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Hibbett Inc., up $13.66 to $86.15.

JD Sports Fashion is buying the sporting goods retailer for about $1.1 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $7.11 to $136.04

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., down $2.30 to $18.55.

The iron miner’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

