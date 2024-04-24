Mr Cooper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $181 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $564 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.1 million.

