Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $8.3 million in its first quarter.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Medifast expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.