Magal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2024, 7:21 AM

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Friday reported earnings of $433,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Ramat Gan, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.3 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $32.8 million.

