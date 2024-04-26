LyondellBasell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $473 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $473 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $9.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.46 billion.

