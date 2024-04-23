Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.80 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.19 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $25.65 to $26.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $68.5 billion to $70 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.