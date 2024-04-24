Live Oak Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16.5…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16.5 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $218.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.2 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.9 million.

