Lithia Motors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $162.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medford, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $5.89. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $6.11 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.85 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $8.56 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.51 billion.

