Lennox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $124.3…

Listen now to WTOP News

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $124.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.47.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $19 to $20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LII

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.