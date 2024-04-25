Live Radio
Kirby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:21 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $808 million in the period.

_____

