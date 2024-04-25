Kirby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.1 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $808 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.