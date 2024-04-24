Kaiser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24.6…

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24.6 million in its first quarter.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $737.5 million in the period.

