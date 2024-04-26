Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 29

Viking Holdings – Pembroke, Bermuda, 44 million shares, priced $21-$25, managed by BofA Securities/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol VIK. Business: Global luxury river and ocean cruise line.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.