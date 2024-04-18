Infosys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $958 million.…

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $958 million.

The Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.17 billion, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.