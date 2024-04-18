Independent Bank Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP) — ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.8 million.…

ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.8 million.

The Rockland, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $238 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.4 million, also missing Street forecasts.

