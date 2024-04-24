Icon PLC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $187.4 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $187.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.65 to $15.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.48 billion to $8.72 billion.

