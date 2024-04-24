Humana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $741 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $741 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $6.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.02 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $29.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.33 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.6 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $16 per share.

