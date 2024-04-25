Hub Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $999.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion.

