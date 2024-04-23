How to Transform Your Garage Into the Ultimate Outdoor Space for Work, Play and Exercise

Homeowners looking to add space for work, play and exercise may have an underutilized resource already attached to their homes.…

Homeowners looking to add space for work, play and exercise may have an underutilized resource already attached to their homes. It may be time for a garage makeover that turns this car storage space into an ideal place for a gym, hangout area or even a professional office setup.

Converting a garage into a livable part of your house is an investment since it requires upgrading flooring, wall coverings and insulation. But a garage revamp is still less expensive than building an addition, installing an ADU or moving to a larger home in this high interest-rate environment. Plus, it could amp up your home’s value and resale potential, depending on where you live and when you sell.

Here are some thoughts from designers and home improvement experts about what to consider when making the decision to transform a home’s garage into a more habitable area.

First Step: Find the Purpose

The first thing a homeowner should do is dream about what kind of room they want — an extra bedroom, a crafting paradise, a killer gym, a movie-watching palace or a posh entertainment lounge with a bar, pool table or gaming equipment. The sky’s the limit, says Alice Moszczynski, a New York-based interior designer at Planner 5D.

“If you have a large garage, divide the space into distinct zones for different activities — this will help optimize the functionality,” Moszczynski says. “Once you’ve decided on the activities taking place, you can start to focus on upgrades like flooring with options like epoxy coatings or rubber tiles, which are great for exercise.”

Home improvement websites such as Angi or Bob Vila say a full garage conversion — think new floors, drywall and paint on the walls as well as upscale finishes — likely starts around $6,000 and can go as high as $27,000. On average, U.S. homeowners paid around $16,000 to turn their garage into a more finished, livable space.

Costs will vary based on the project, but here are some things to think about: Removing and replacing a garage door will likely come in around $1,200; adding an exterior or interior door will match that price. Flooring can be a major budget buster if you go with laminate or tile — it costs about $7 per square foot for laminate and $13 per square foot for tile. Add plumbing, heating and cooling options as well as upgraded electrical, and you probably will need to add anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 to the total cost.

“Putting in the right insulation into the walls and running some sort of air conditioning is essential to make the space habitable for more than 10 minutes,” says Tanner Villani, a senior interior designer for The Decorators Unlimited in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Upgrade to a Home Office

Flooring is key to a good home office transformation, Villani says. “Something durable that office chairs can roll around on is a great place to start,” he says.

Sound also is a consideration, so think about adding acoustical panels that complement your design scheme. “You’ll want to dampen the echo in the room so you can be on the phone,” Villani says. “A large area rug will help a ton. Some drapes, if you have windows, is a great solution as well.”

Work spaces need places for paperwork, but they also need creativity zones, says Devin Shaffer, leader interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design in San Francisco.

“You can use wall-mounted shelves or cabinets to store the workout equipment or office supplies,” Shaffer says. “You can also add a pull-down projector screen or a TV on the wall for presentations or entertainment.”

Don’t think you have to get rid of the garage door because you are working there, Shaffer adds. Just go for something more stylish.

“You can change the traditional garage door with nice folding glass doors, French doors or even bi-fold doors. This will let all the natural light in, and will help you integrate the outdoors and the indoors seamlessly,” Shaffer says.

Finish It for Family

If your kids need a play room or your parents want an upscale guest bedroom, you will want to have lots of organization and storage options, Villani says. Custom touches will separate this revamp from a place to park your car to where Grandma can play and bond with her grandkids, experts agree.

“You’ll want a place to hide all of the toys and electronics,” Villani says. “You’ll also want to make sure that you have ample power outlets to charge devices and a dedicated outlet to plug the TV into.”

Lighting also should be considered during the planning process, Moszczynski says.

“You’ll want good lighting, including overhead fixtures and task lighting, which will contribute to the ambiance and functionality of each area,” Moszczynski says. “I’d also take the time to upgrade the paint and insulate the walls. Then you can get into furnishing the space to suit your particular needs. I’d also incorporate some entertainment options, like a sound system or a gaming console, if this is going to be a lounge. I’d finish the space with personal touches such as artwork and greenery.”

Think about using the walls in creative ways, says Andrew Edwins, principal at PKA Architecture in Minneapolis.

“The biggest importance is flexibility. Outfitting a space that allows you to adapt and store many different items in an organized way keeps the clutter down and really elevates the feel of the area as a whole,” Edwins says. “Slat-wall systems are a great way to add many layers of functionality and storage to your walls. Plus, they come in really great finishes and textures.”

Get Physical

Home gyms are a great use for a garage space, Villani says. It’s important to note that beverage fridges or kitchenettes for that post-workout protein shake will need the correct amps, so check with a professional electrician for this installation, he adds.

“Add a rubberized floor that is easy to sanitize but also is easy on the knees. This protects the subfloor as well from the heavy equipment,” Villani says. “A sound system can be a great add on to keep the energy going.”

Don’t forget about air flow, says Tommie Andrews, owner of Handyman Connection in Mobile, Alabama.

“Depending on what part of the country you live in, your garage can be hot and stuffy in the summer,” Andrews says. “You may have a lot of mosquitos or bugs that prevent you from opening the garage doors. You can get screen doors for your garage doors that allow for more adequate airflow without the pests.”

If you really want to wow the neighbors, consider turning your garage into a trampoline room, says Matt Siegel, marketing director for MaxAir Trampolines in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bouncing on a trampoline for 10 minutes is the equivalent to jogging nonstop for 30 minutes, Siegel says.

“Whether it’s a small sensory trampoline or a large, super version, trampolines have been coming indoors with accessories such as basketball hoops, carpet-bonded foam jumping towers, inflatable air bags and crash mats, rock climbing walls and even ziplines suspending people over and above their trampolines,” Siegel says. “These installations are so much fun, they’re a like a swimming pool without a water bill.”

