HNI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Monday reported net income of $17.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $588 million in the period.

