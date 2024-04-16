6 Major Health Screenings You Need Now

Preventing health emergencies Routine screenings allow physicians to compare test results over time, increasing the chances that a potential problem…

Preventing health emergencies

Routine screenings allow physicians to compare test results over time, increasing the chances that a potential problem can be prevented. The good news is that most health plans must cover a set of preventive services — like shots and screening tests — at no cost to you.

“Screening exams or procedures are recommended to identify conditions that when detected early can benefit from interventions or treatment that can greatly improve outcomes,” says Dr. Richard Seidman, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan — the largest publicly operated health plan in the country.

1. Routine physical exam

Adults are generally encouraged to visit with their primary care provider at least once per year for an annual physical exam. During this visit, your doctor will check your blood pressure and body weight and other vitals that can indicate the state of your overall health and wellness.

During this visit, your doctor will ask questions that can help them determine if you’re at risk of:

— Heart disease and hypertension.

— Diabetes.

— Cancer.

— Sexually transmitted diseases.

— Substance abuse or misuse.

— Osteoporosis, dementia and other conditions associated with aging.

Your doctor will also be looking for any other signs or symptoms of illness or a chronic condition and take steps to treat these conditions if they exist.

You may also have bloodwork done so your doctor can check your blood sugars, cholesterol levels and other indications of whether you might have diabetes or heart disease.

If you’re due for routine vaccinations, such as the shingles vaccine, flu shot or a tetanus booster, that can be taken care of during your annual visit too.

2. Mental health screenings

If you’re feeling blue or stressed out, it’s best to contact your primary care provider or a mental health clinician to set up a consultation.

Seidman says “regular doctor’s visits give your doctor the opportunity to ask screening questions about your mental health and life changes that might increase your risk” of developing depression, anxiety or another mental health disorder.

Your primary care provider will also screen you for mental and behavioral health concerns during your annual visit.

3. Cancer screenings

“Early detection is known to greatly reduce the possible impacts of any finding on breast and lung cancer screening exams,” says Jovanna McKinney, operations manager for imaging and procedure access and prevention and screening programs at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force offers the following advice for these common cancer screenings:

— Mammograms: Women aged 50 to 74 years should have a mammogram every other year. Women aged 40 to 49 should discuss with your doctor about whether and when to start screening. Individuals with a personal or family history of breast cancer or a BRCA gene mutation that can elevate risk should also discuss screening protocol with your doctor.

Colonoscopies: Patients aged 45 to 75 years of age should get a colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer at least every 10 years. Adults aged 76 to 85 should speak with their doctor and make an individual decision about screening.

— Pap smears: An annual gynecologic exam, which can include a Pap smear, is recommended for all women. U.S. National Cancer Institute recommends that women get their first Pap test at age 21 and every three years thereafter, regardless of sexual activity. This test looks for precancerous cell changes on the cervix. Another test for human papillomavirus (HPV) checks for infection with types of the virus that can cause cancer. Updated guidelines from the American Cancer Society recommend that women start cervical cancer screening at age 25 with an HPV test and get a repeat test every five years through age 65.

— Lung scans: Individuals aged 50 to 80 years with a 20-pack-year history who currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years should be screened annually with low-dose computed tomography. If you’re a smoker, have a history of smoking or have other risk factors for lung cancer, talk with your doctor about whether you should be screened.

“Please prioritize and don’t postpone cancer screening exams,” McKinney says. “Consistent, annual screening allows providers to compare images year after year to track changes or anomalies. This tracking is important to early detection.”

4. Routine well child or well adolescent visits

“Well child and well adolescent exams include screening for growth and development and behavioral health conditions, such as autism and depression,” Seidman says. It’s important to stay on top of all these conditions to ensure that your child is growing well and on target developmentally. Early intervention for the many conditions that can arise in childhood and adolescence can set your child up for a much brighter future.

In addition to looking for potential developmental concerns, well visits are a good time to get routine childhood vaccinations that can protect your child from illnesses they don’t have to get such as chickenpox and measles.

5. Dental cleanings and exams

It’s definitely time to schedule those dentist appointments now.

It’s important to keep up with routine dental care, the American Dental Association reports, because your dentist can often spot the first signs of more chronic health conditions that extend well beyond the mouth, such as diabetes, heart disease, AIDS, nutritional deficiencies, infections and even some autoimmune disorders that start with lesions or other oral problems.

Dentists typically recommend a professional cleaning every six months as these are the only way to completely remove tartar build up and the bacteria that clings to it. At a bare minimum, you should be visiting the dentist at least once per year for a check-up and cleaning.

6. Eye exams

In addition to testing vision and screening for other eye diseases, such as macular degeneration, eyes are a window into your overall health and wellness.

When peering into your eyes, an eye doctor can sometimes spot signs of other conditions affecting another parts of the body such as:

— Diabetes.

— High blood pressure and other vascular issues.

— High cholesterol.

— Autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis or lupus.

— Certain kinds of cancer.

— Neurological problems or brain tumors.

— Thyroid disease.

— Vitamin A deficiency.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology also notes that ophthalmologists are always available to treat urgent or emergency issues, such as:

— An eye injury, even one that’s seemingly minor.

— Changes to vision such as blurriness or the presence of wavy lines or blank spots in your field of vision.

— New floaters or flashes in your vision.

— Sudden vision loss.

— A red eye or eye pain especially if it’s accompanied by a headache, nausea or vomiting.

