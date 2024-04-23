Hawaiian Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $137.6 million in its…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $137.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of $2.65. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.77 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.75 per share.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $645.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.