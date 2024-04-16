Hancock Whitney: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $108.6 million.…

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $509.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $354 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $353.2 million.

