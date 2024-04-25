Grupo Televisa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Thursday reported profit of $56.1 million in…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Thursday reported profit of $56.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 9 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $939.9 million in the period.

