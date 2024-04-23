Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday…

Listen now to WTOP News

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday reported earnings of $145.6 million in its first quarter.

The Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $2.88 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $500.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.