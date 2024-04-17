Great Southern Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.4…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.13.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $84.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.6 million.

