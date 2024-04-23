Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 7.25 cents at $5.69 a bushel; May corn increased 1.50 cents at $4.4125 a bushel; May oats gained .50 cent at $3.65 a bushel; while May soybeans increased 5 cents at $11.6225 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.28 cents at $1.8410 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.77 cents at $2.4107 a pound; May lean hogs gained .28 cent at $.9720 a pound.

