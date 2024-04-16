Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 1.75 cents at $5.4475 a bushel; May corn was off 2.50 cents at $4.2875 a bushel; May oats dropped 4.25 cents at $3.5550 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 12.75 cents at $11.4925 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.8090 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost .83 cent at $2.3967 a pound; May lean hogs was up 1.02 cents at $.9497 a pound.

