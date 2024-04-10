Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May rose .75 cent at $5.5850 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $4.3425 a bushel,…

Wheat for May rose .75 cent at $5.5850 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $4.3425 a bushel, May oats gained 8 cents at $3.3775 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 9.75 cents at $11.6475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off 1.63 cents at $1.7907 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 2.43 cents at $2.3827 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at $.9175 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.